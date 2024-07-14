Matkovic signed a three-year, $4.9 million contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Matkovic was drafted 52nd overall in the 2022 draft by the Pelicans but spent most of the subsequent two seasons playing in Europe before joining the Birmingham Squadron in Feb. 2024. Matkovic appeared in 10 games for Birmingham, averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. After recording eight points and eight rebounds to kick off the Las Vegas Summer League in the summer of 2024, Matkovic reached a standard deal to join the Pelicans, including a team option in the third year. Matkovic could find his way into the rotation for a new-look Pelicans squad with question marks at many depth positions.