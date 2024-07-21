Matkovic won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to left groin soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

A draft-and-stash player from the 2022 NBA Draft, Matkovic joined the Pelicans' G League affiliate late in the 2023-24 season and has been part of the team's Summer League roster in Las Vegas. With the Pelicans a bit thin in the frontcourt, Matkovic could see occasional playing time during the upcoming season. His groin injury shouldn't impact his availability for training camp.