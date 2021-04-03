Lewis registered 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 126-103 loss to the Hawks.

The 19-year-old took full advantage of extra playing time Friday with Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Lonzo Ball (hip) all out of the lineup. Before Friday's game, Lewis was averaging just 6.3 points while playing 15.4 minutes in 32 games. Until Williamson, Ingram and Ball return to the lineup, feel free to stream Lewis if you need decent points along with low-end three-pointers, assists and steals.