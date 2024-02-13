Nance chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 96-87 victory over the Grizzlies.

Nance led all bench players in Monday's contest in rebounds while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and ending one board and two points shy of a double-double in a bench-leading minute total. Nance has tallied at least eight points and eight boards in five games this season, his first such outing since Jan. 23 against Utah.