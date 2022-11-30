Nance (shoulder) indicated Wednesday he will play in the evening's game versus the Raptors, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Nance will miss just one game because of shoulder soreness that surfaced following Friday's game versus the Grizzlies. He should resume his duties as a double-digit minutes contributor off the bench, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over 22.4 minutes per game.