Missi finished with 14 points (7-11 FG), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Monday's 143-130 victory over the Bulls.

It's a standout performance from Missi, who turned in his first double-double in 2025-26 and started the second half over rookie first-rounder Derik Queen. The expectation during the preseason was that Missi would be the Pelicans' top center this year, and he at least appears to be working toward claiming back that mantle. Missi has averaged 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes over his last six outings.