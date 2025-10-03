Missi produced six points (3-4 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 20 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Kevon Looney started this contest at center, but he was pretty quiet in 18 minutes. Meanwhile, Missi provided a huge lift off the bench and appears ready to take that next step as a player in his second season. Preseason lineups are usually not worth reading into too heavily, but this will be a position battle to watch.