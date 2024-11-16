Missi chipped in six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 101-94 victory over the Nuggets.

Missi didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, but the inconsistency in the scoring column is somewhat expected for a rookie who was always believed to be a work in progress on the offensive end of the court. He's making his presence felt on the glass, though. This 12-rebound haul was Missi's third straight game with double-digit boards, and he's averaging 7.6 boards per contest since he was moved to the starting lineup Nov. 1.