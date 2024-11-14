Missi supplied 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

Missi seems to be adjusting quickly to the pace of the NBA game and posted his second straight double-double while also making each of his five shots from the field. There's no question the rookie big man is trending in the right direction, as he's scored in double digits in three of his last four outings. He's also averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 76.2 percent from the field in that stretch. Small-sample size applies here, but he's definitively showing enough to remain as the Pelicans' starting center once the roster gets healthier.