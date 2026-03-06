default-cbs-image
Missi is starting Thursday's game against the Kings.

Missi will make his first start since Jan. 2 as he'll rotate into the first unit with Dejounte Murray (rest) sidelined Thursday. Missi is averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three games since returning from a left calf strain.

