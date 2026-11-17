Williamson registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 115-94 win over the Warriors.

Williamson didn't need to carry the offense Monday, as New Orleans received strong performances from Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen while building a commanding early lead. His 24 minutes were partly a reflection of the comfortable score, and he still contributed efficiently enough to help the Pelicans end their six-game skid. Williamson's scoring and field-goal percentage remain his most dependable fantasy strengths, although his limited three-point production continues to restrict his versatility in category leagues.