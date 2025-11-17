Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Listed questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
This isn't much of an update, as Williamson remains day-to-day. He's likely going to be a game-time call, as the Pelicans did not have a shootaround for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Williamson has missed the past seven games, so he's likely to have restrictions if he gets the green light to return.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out again Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Gets questionable tag•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Cleared for contact•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Remaining out vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to miss at least one week•