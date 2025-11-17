Williamson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

This isn't much of an update, as Williamson remains day-to-day. He's likely going to be a game-time call, as the Pelicans did not have a shootaround for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Williamson has missed the past seven games, so he's likely to have restrictions if he gets the green light to return.