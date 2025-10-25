Williamson amassed 27 points (8-18 FG, 11-16 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Williamson equaled his strong scoring total from the Pelicans first game, while upping his rebounds and assists. Some of his misses can be attributed to blocks from Victor Wembanyama, but Williamson would not be denied finishing with authority and generating 16 free throw attempts. Through two games, he also has eight steals which leads the NBA. New Orleans has a weekend break before hosting Boston Monday night.