Williamson posted 29 points (10-14 FG, 9-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Sarurday's 118-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Memphis isn't the toughest opponent, the Pelicans appeared to turn a corner on Saturday thanks to excellent outings from Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Rather than fighting against the inevitable, the Pelicans looked like a contender by trusting their two best players to get the job done. Williamson's basketball IQ seems to evolve on a nightly basis as he engenders more trust with his teammates instead of trying to get the job done on his own. The synergy is especially apparent with Ingram, as the duo looked better than they have all season.