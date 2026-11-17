Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday.

Lanier could see action for the Pistons in Tuesday's meeting with the Spurs, although he's not guaranteed meaningful time on the floor given how limited his participation has been so far. He has been more active at the G League level during his assignment spells, averaging 19.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.9 minutes per game for the Cruise, which contrasts with his mere 3.3 points in 3.3 minutes per contest over the NBA regular season.