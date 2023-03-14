Joseph is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

While the Pistons were shorthanded in Monday's win over the Pacers, Joseph received 32 minutes and turned in a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Whether he's dealing with a legitimate illness or is a candidate to rest for the second leg of the back-to-back set is uncertain, but even if Joseph is cleared ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET opening tip, he could be in line for a smaller workload than he received Monday. If Joseph is out, he will join a lengthy list of players on the sideline, so there could be ample opportunities for R.J. Hampton and Rodney McGruder to carve out larger roles out of the backcourt.