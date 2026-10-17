Okorie logged 14 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal over nine minutes during the Pistons' 129-125 preseason win over the Raptors on Friday.

Okorie didn't see the floor until the fourth quarter, but he made an immediate impact off the bench by scoring 14 of the Pistons' 36 points in the period to help stave off a late comeback attempt by the Raptors. Okorie was the 17th overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft and made a good impression on Detroit's coaching staff during the Summer League and training camp. That said, it's hard to see a clear path to playing time for the rookie out of Stanford, seeing as he's behind both Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins on the depth chart.