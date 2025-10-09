Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ivey isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks.
Ivey logged 14 minutes in Monday's exhibition against the Grizzlies so that the team may give him a lighter workload Thursday evening. Duncan Robinson will draw the start with Ivey scheduled to come off the bench.
