Wiseman ended Saturday's 142-124 loss to the Mavericks with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Wiseman logged a season-high mark in minutes, and the big man responded with the two-way ability that has characterized him since he entered the league, though this was just his second double-double of the campaign. His numbers were boosted by the fact that Jalen Duren was ejected in the second half, but Wiseman is expected to return to a bench role when the Pistons take on the Hornets on Monday.