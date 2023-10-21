Wiseman racked up four points (2-5 FG), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 10 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-104 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Wiseman spent the entire preseason battling with Marvin Bagley for the role of the backup center behind Jalen Duren, but a couple of uninspiring performances made him lose ground in that race. Wiseman is expected to see limited minutes off the bench once the regular season begins next week.