Knox chipped in 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 loss to the Nets.

Knox stepped in and knocked down coming off two consecutive DNP-CDs. The 24-year-old can't be relied on as anything more than a sporadic scoring sparkplug, but perhaps his workload will grow moving forward with Detroit reeling.