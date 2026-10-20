The Pistons have exercised Holland's $11.5 million rookie-scale team option for the 2027-28 season, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The move keeps the 2024 No. 5 overall pick under contract through his fourth NBA season. Holland will continue developing as part of Detroit's wing rotation in 2026-27, with his defensive versatility and ability to contribute offensively playing important roles in determining his playing time. The 21-year-old will become eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension in the summer of 2027.