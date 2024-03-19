Fontecchio (toe) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Fontecchio is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a left big toe contusion. If Fontecchio is ruled out yet again, Stanley Umude will likely continue to start.
