Harris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a sore left hip.

Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, and with a matchup against the 13-36 Wizards, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the 33-year-old vet get hit with a maintenance day. If Harris is out, that will open up more minutes for Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland.

