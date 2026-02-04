Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Thursday
Harris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a sore left hip.
Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, and with a matchup against the 13-36 Wizards, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the 33-year-old vet get hit with a maintenance day. If Harris is out, that will open up more minutes for Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland.
