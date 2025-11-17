Battle (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Battle is active Monday after missing Saturday's game with a right knee contusion. The 24-year-old has averaged only 7.3 minutes across 10 appearances this season and has topped 10 minutes just three times, so his return is unlikely to impact the Raptors' rotation or elevate his fantasy relevance.