Battle provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Knicks.

Battle has gone scoreless in back-to-back games, shooting 0-for-5 from the field while playing just 15 combined minutes. The second-year forward had previously scored in double figures in three straight appearances, but his playing time has dropped sharply from 25 minutes to eight and seven minutes over his last three contests. His inconsistent role in Toronto's rotation makes him a risky fantasy option despite his three-point shooting ability.