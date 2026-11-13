Battle posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 loss to the 76ers.

Battle has now scored 12 or more points in three straight games and five of his previous seven overall. He averaged 5.2 points, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over five appearances in October, but he's boosted his offensive production to 12.8 points and 3.0 triples in 21.8 minutes across seven November outings. Battle also chipped in across the board to make this an all-around effort, and he's making a case to continue getting minutes even when Scottie Barnes (groin) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) return to the court.