Battle posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to Memphis.

Battle logged a season-high 29 minutes, scoring double digits for just the third time in 10 appearances. Although he has been an every-night part of the rotation, Battle's opportunities are typically dependent on the availability of others. Based on what we saw to begin the season, he will likely be limited to no more than about 15 minutes if and when the team is fully healthy.