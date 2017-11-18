Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful Sunday

Powell (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Powell has missed the team's past three games while nursing a hip injury. He seemingly hasn't made too much progress in his recovery, as it's unlikely he'll be able to take the floor Sunday. If he misses the game, expect OG Anunoby and C.J. Miles to continue seeing expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories