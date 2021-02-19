Powell generated 29 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 win over the Bucks.

With Kyle Lowry (ankle) sidelined, Powell once again showed his value as a placeholder for the Raptors. The veteran has already proved his worth as an apt sixth man in the rotation this season and most recently distinguished himself in relief of OG Anunoby during his injury. His minutes spike when he's part of the starting five, but he still receives around 25 minutes per game when he emerges with the second unit.