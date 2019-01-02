Raptors' Norman Powell: Heads scoring effort

Powell generated 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and finished with three rebounds, an assist and two blocks over 22 minutes Tuesday against Utah.

Powell hasn't done much this season off the bench for the Raptors, averaging 5.6 ppg and 2.1 rpg over 16 contests. He's done little to warrant more playing time of late, so he's simply not worth rostering in the majority of league formats unless that changes.