Agbaji closed Sunday's 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

Agbaji has been in and out of Toronto's rotation this season, but he's drawn starts in eight straight contests. During that stretch, his fantasy value has been lacking with 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 44.7 percent shooting from the field in 22.8 minutes per contest.