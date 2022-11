Siakam (groin) has a chance to play Monday against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Siakam practiced again Sunday but said he'll leave the decision to return to game action up to the medical staff. The star forward hasn't played since Nov. 4 due to a groin injury, so even when he's available, he'll likely be worked back to full speed slowly. If Siakam remains out Monday, his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against New Orleans.