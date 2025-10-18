Barrett had 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's preseason win over the Nets.

Barrett was the second-best scorer for the Raptors behind Scottie Barnes, who had 31 points while shooting 10-for-15 from the field. Barrett is expected to be one of Toronto's main offensive weapons as long as he's able to stay healthy. He's made fewer than 60 regular-season appearances in each of the last two seasons.