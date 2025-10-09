Barrett produced 13 points (3-11 FG, 4-6 FT, 3-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebonds and a steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 130-122 win over the Kings.

Barrett connected three times from deep, but that was the limit of his scoring production in the win. Barrett's minutes were limited, which will often be the case for first-unit players in the preseason. There's no cause for concern about Barrett's impact this season, and the outlook is bright for a squad that is finally healthy and ready to compete.