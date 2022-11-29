Barnes finished Monday's 100-88 win over Cleveland with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.
Barnes returned to the lineup for Toronto after missing the last two games with a knee injury, finishing second among Raptors bench players in scoring while leading that unit in assists and blocks. Barnes has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in 14 games this season, including his last three outings.
