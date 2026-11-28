Barnes produced 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), one rebound, five assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-100 victory over the Nets.

Barnes was surprisingly quiet on the glass, but his scoring, playmaking and rim protection more than compensated for that shortcoming. The star forward also converted all 10 of his free-throw attempts, an encouraging development for his efficiency in category leagues. Barnes has shown excellent offensive form of late, as he's scored at least 29 points in four of his five appearances since returning from a groin injury in mid-November. He also recorded seven blocks across his last two appearances.