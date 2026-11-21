Barnes registered 29 points (14-21 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 105-102 win over Detroit.

Barnes returned from a one-game absence due to a groin issue and immediately made his presence felt, shooting an impressive 66.7 percent from the field and leading Toronto in scoring. He scored Toronto's go-ahead basket with 14 seconds remaining and subsequently helped force a crucial Detroit turnover, snapping the Raptors' six-game losing streak. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) sidelined, Barnes should continue handling substantial offensive responsibilities. His 29-point performance also highlighted his ability to produce efficiently without relying on three-point shooting, as all 14 of his field goals came from inside the arc. He has scored at least 20 points in five of his six appearances since the beginning of November.