Barnes (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

With Barnes cleared to suit up after being under the weather, Toronto will have its star forward available following his earlier questionable designation. His presence should keep him in his usual prominent role on both sides of the floor while the Raptors wait for Kawhi Leonard (knee) to get healthy, with Barnes looking Tuesday to post at least 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a seventh consecutive appearance.