Barnes finished with 30 points (13-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 overtime loss to New York.

Barnes returned after missing four games with a groin injury and immediately reclaimed a prominent offensive role, attempting 27 shots and connecting on four three-pointers. He also forced overtime with a step-back three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. The 36-minute workload suggests Toronto isn't particularly concerned about managing his playing time following the absence, and his contributions across multiple categories reinforce his importance to fantasy managers. His return should also help stabilize a Raptors team that has struggled without him and Kawhi Leonard (knee), and he's expected to step into the No. 1 role on offense right away based on Sunday's game, reducing the scoring workload for players such as RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.