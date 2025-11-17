Holiday closed Sunday's 117-113 overtime win over the Magic with 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes.

Holiday saw a season-high in minutes Sunday, likely due to the fact that Houston ran just an eight-man rotation against the Magic. While it is likely Holiday will not be on the court consistently, it is encouraging to see him take advantage of the opportunity when his name is called, scoring in double-digits in consecutive contests.