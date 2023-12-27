Sengun notched 30 points (11-20 FG, 8-9 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.

Sengun was dominant as a scorer and rebounder in the defeat, notching his second career performance of 30-plus points and 15-plus boards. The big man added a season-high four steals along with five assists in one of his best performances of the campaign. Sengun has posted a double-double in three straight contests for the first time this season, and he's averaging a hearty 29.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over that span.