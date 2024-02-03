Sengun accumulated 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 135-106 win over the Raptors.

The third-year center likely would have come away with his fourth career triple-double had the game been closer, but the Rockets emptied their bench in the fourth quarter. Sengun has delivered four straight double-doubles and eight in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's averaging 22.2 points, 10.9 boards, 6.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.