Sengun generated 17 points 6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes of Saturday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Sengun notched his second triple-double of the season, but he scored under 20 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. The standout center had been averaging 21.5 points per game across 37 games before the seven-game dry spell. Though the point production hasn't been there recently, Sengun has been productive elsewhere over his last seven outings, averaging 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.