Rockets' Jabari Smith: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Smith is back on the injury report due to right knee tendinopathy. The Rockets are likely to see how the big man is feeling closer to Friday's tipoff before clarifying his status. If Smith cannot give it a go, Josh Okogie would be in position to take on heavy playing time in the frontcourt.
