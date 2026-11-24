Smith finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 116-104 win over the Clippers.

Smith took a step back and failed to reach the 15-point mark for the first time in his last three appearances after he struggled with his outside shot. With Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, Smith doesn't need to shoulder a heavy scoring burden, but that also limits his opportunities to deliver explosive offensive performances. His role as a secondary option in Houston's offensive scheme caps his fantasy upside.