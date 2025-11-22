Smith ended with 21 points (7-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 112-109 loss to Denver.

Smith recorded his second double-double in the past three games, continuing his strong start to the season. Despite battling knee pain, he has put together an impressive run of late, averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per game in his past six appearances.