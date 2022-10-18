Tate (ankle) will miss the season opener Wednesday versus the Hawks, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.
Tate was battling ankle soreness during the preseason and will apparently require a bit of additional time to get things squared away. His next opportunity to don the Rockets' uniform in game action arrives Friday versus the Grizzlies.
