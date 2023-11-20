Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Oladipo has yet to play this season while recovering from knee surgery, and the team hasn't provided a return timeline. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Memphis, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest.
