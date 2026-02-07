Fox (back) is available for Saturday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Fox will shed his questionable tag due to back soreness and suit up Saturday. Over three February appearances, the star point guard has averaged 15.3 points, 9.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field across 31.7 minutes per contest.